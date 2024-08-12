U.S. Chamber: ‘Time is Money’ Initiative Will Cost the American People More Time and Money

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer, and Head of Strategic Advocacy Neil Bradley issued the following statement on the Biden Administration’s “Time is Money” initiative.

"Every day, the American people are reminded of how precious their hard-earned time and money is, especially amidst persistent inflation. While we agree on the problem of all-too-high costs for American families, the regulatory burden unleashed by the so-called 'Time is Money' initiative will cost the American people more time and money.

"Businesses succeed by being responsive to customers and have a far better track record of customer service, streamlined paperwork, and prompt response times than the federal government. Imposing heavy-handed regulations that micromanage business practices and pricing is the wrong approach, inevitably raising costs for consumers."