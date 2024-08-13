Correction Notice to Press Release Issued August 9, 2024, Regarding Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) announced that its press release issued under the headline “Berry Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results” on August 9, 2024, was changed only to correct the record date and payment date for the dividends on its outstanding common stock set forth under the heading “Quarterly Dividends.” The dividend amounts have not changed. The dividends will be payable on August 30, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2024, not payable on August 20, 2024, to all stockholders of record on August 12, 2024, as previously disclosed. The updated paragraph regarding the second quarter dividends is set forth in its entirety below. The remainder of the press release remains unchanged.



Quarterly Dividends

The Company’s Board of Directors declared dividends totaling $0.17 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, consisting of a fixed dividend of $0.12 per share and variable dividend of $0.05 per share based on the cumulative Adjusted Free Cash Flow results for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Both dividends are payable on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2024.

