Former Cornell Student Sentenced for Posting Online Threats Against Jewish Students on Campus

Patrick Dai, 22, formerly a junior at Cornell University and originally from Pittsford, New York, was sentenced today to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a special assessment in the amount of $100 for posting threats to kill or injure another person using interstate communications.

“Every student has the right to pursue their education without fear of violence based on who they are, how they look, where they are from or how they worship,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Antisemitic threats of violence, like the defendant’s vicious and graphic threats here, violate that right. Today’s sentencing reaffirms that we will hold accountable those who violently threaten and intimidate others based on their religious practice or background. The Justice Department will continue to protect all Americans against bias motivated crimes wherever they occur, including college campuses.”

“Today, former Cornell University student Patrick Dai was sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for posting anonymous threats to kill Jewish students,” said U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman for the Northern District of New York. “Before imposing a sentence, the court found that this was a hate crime under the federal Sentencing Guidelines because Dai targeted Jewish students and substantially disrupted the university’s core function of educating its students. The defendant’s threats terrorized the Cornell campus community for days and shattered the community’s sense of safety. My office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute threats and acts of violence motivated by antisemitism and by hatred of any kind.”

“Mr. Dai’s actions serve as a disturbing reminder of the terrifying hatred our Jewish communities encounter simply because of their beliefs,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig L. Tremaroli of the FBI Albany Field Office. “Thanks to the strong partnerships between our Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the New York State Police and the Cornell University Police Department, Dai was quickly identified, charged and has remained in custody since that hateful day in October 2023. This sentence should serve as a reminder that the FBI will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to investigate any individual who perpetuates hate crimes to ensure our college campuses and communities at large remain free of hateful individuals who threaten the safety of Americans.”

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Dai admitted that, on Oct. 28 and 29, 2023, he posted threatening messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion forum, including posts that said “gonna shoot up 104 west” (a dining hall at Cornell University that caters predominantly to Kosher diets and is next to the Cornell Jewish Center that provides residential accommodations for students) and “gonna bomb jewish house.” In another post, Dai threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of any Jewish man he saw on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish women he saw and to behead any Jewish babies. In that same post, Dai threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the New York State Police, investigated the case, with assistance from the FBI Albany Field Office, Cornell University Police Department and Ithaca Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Geoffrey J. L. Brown, Stephen C. Green and Michael D. Gadarian for the Northern District of New York prosecuted the case, with assistance from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.