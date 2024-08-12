Workers Call on California Leaders to Protect Jobs for People with Disabilities and Service-Disabled Veterans

PRIDE Industries employees gather in effort to protect 70 jobs at California state medical facility.

Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries employees, including people with disabilities and service-disabled veterans, addressed the State Personnel Board during its public comment period to raise awareness against the early termination of PRIDE Industries’ custodial services contract at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville. This critical contract supports over 70 individuals who rely on these jobs for financial stability and independence.

“This contract is more than just a job for many of us; it’s a lifeline and we need help,” said Ameer Habeeb, Environmental Services Director at PRIDE Industries and a service-disabled veteran. “Losing this contract would be devastating for me and many of my colleagues who have found purpose and stability through this work.”

The heartfelt personal stories shared today highlighted the profound impact of these jobs on the lives of people with disabilities and service-disabled veterans, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining the contract.

PRIDE Industries has consistently demonstrated superior performance, achieving a 98% task completion rate and a 98.3% quality rating at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) facilities. Their services are crucial in maintaining the medical facility’s health and safety compliance.

The organization’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and support is evident in its extensive training programs, which result in high retention, low absenteeism, and overall job satisfaction. As the nation’s leading employer for people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries serves as an inspiring example of how inclusive employment practices can lead to operational success and positive social impact, fostering a sense of inspiration and support.

“Our employees exemplify dedication and resilience,” said Mary Flores, Vice President of Custodial and Environmental Services at PRIDE Industries. “We are pursuing a legislative, long-term solution, but today, we asked the State Personnel Board to help bring decision-makers to the table and recognize the significant contributions of these workers and the critical importance of this contract to their livelihoods and our community.”

The termination of this contract would not only lead to job losses for over 70 individuals but would also undermine California’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Maintaining this contract aligns with the state’s values and its dedication to supporting people with disabilities and service-disabled veterans.

PRIDE Industries hopes to work with state leaders and CDCR to protect this contract and partnerships to continue providing quality services and having a positive impact on employees’ lives.

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

