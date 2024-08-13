Intake Engine Emerges from Stealth Mode, Launching a Comprehensive 24/7 Legal Intake Solution for Law Firms and Agencies
Revolutionizing Client Acquisition with U.S.-Based Agents and Seamless Technology Integration for Law Firms and Legal Marketing Agencies
we are going to be the only intake service that can deliver both U.S.-based human agents and effective client acquisition and communication technology in one single platform.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of operating in stealth mode and partnering exclusively with a few top law firms and marketing agencies, Intake Engine is excited to announce its official launch to the broader legal market. Intake Engine offers robust 24/7 inbound and outbound call services along with advanced SMS, email, and chat capabilities to expertly contact, screen, and sign claimants for law firms and marketing agencies nationwide.
As of July 1, 2024, leading this new era for Intake Engine is CEO Jon Cumberworth, who brings over a decade of experience in legal intake. Previously head of Client Chat Live, Jon played a pivotal role in the company’s success before its acquisition by Alert Communications. His expertise in developing new technology for intake systems makes him the perfect executive to steer Intake Engine in this competitive market.
“Intake Engine is set to revolutionize the legal intake industry by offering a seamless, personalized service using AI-powered technology and human touch,” says Jon Cumberworth. “I joined this team because we are going to be the only intake service that can deliver both U.S.-based human agents and effective client acquisition and communication technology in one single platform.”
Intake Engine: Advanced Features and Services:
● Comprehensive Omnichannel Communication: U.S.-based agents provide empathetic, personalized support, and advanced AI assists in answering questions, utilizing live calls, SMS, email, and soon, live chat.
● Digital Contract Signing Included: Automate secure sending and signing of documents and contracts.
● Fast and Efficient Setup: Go live in days, not weeks with no setup fees. IE handles all script creation, agent training, logic setup, and e-sign templates.
Serving Law Firms and Legal Marketing Agencies:
Intake Engine serves a wide range of legal categories, including personal injury, mass tort, family law, criminal defense, immigration law, tax law, employment law, and estate planning. Their services cater directly to law firms, case acquisition marketing agencies, and legal advertising agencies, offering a tailored experience to match each client’s unique needs.
Data-Driven and Analytics Focused:
Combining AI technology with a human-centered approach, Intake Engine ensures that live agents remain at the core of customer interactions, fostering trust and loyalty while providing efficiency and accuracy. Detailed analytics allow for meticulous measurement of lead quality, enabling firms and agencies to optimize their intake processes.
Connect with Intake Engine:
Law firms that trust Intake Engine are able to focus on their current clients, knowing that new client acquisition is in good hands. Connect with Intake Engine and schedule an initial consultation at www.IntakeEngine.com and learn how your firm can get started.
