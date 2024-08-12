Submit Release
Yakima County paramedic’s credential suspended due to charges of homicide by abuse

For immediate release: August 12, 2024   (24-098)

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credential of Yakima County paramedic Jon Paul Gaffney (ES61427300) pending further legal action.

Gaffney was charged on March 22, 2024, in Yakima Superior Court with the crime of homicide by abuse, domestic violence, a class A felony. The charges include a vulnerable victim allegation.

Gaffney cannot practice in Washington until the charges against his credential are resolved.  He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

