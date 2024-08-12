Governor Abbott Announces $3.3 Million In Grants For Rural Hospital Maternal Care Operations

TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding $3.3 million in grant funding to improve maternal care in rural hospitals currently not providing labor and delivery services. The HHSC Rural Hospital Maternal Care Operations Grant provides qualifying hospitals a one-time payment of $35,000 to purchase neonatal equipment, supplies, and training for emergency labor and delivery services.



“Texas continues working to ensure that new mothers and families have access to quality healthcare services in every corner of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Expanding access to rural healthcare remains a top priority. With this $3.3 million in grants, hospitals will receive much needed financial assistance to purchase equipment and train healthcare personnel for emergency labor and delivery services to help Texas mothers. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their tireless efforts to provide quality healthcare through this grant opportunity to rural hospitals across Texas.”



“Having the right equipment and training can potentially save lives, especially in communities with few choices for emergency care,” said HHSC Chief Financial Officer Trey Wood. “These grants give hospitals an opportunity to address a critical gap in rural health care and serve our most vulnerable and newest Texans.”



The grant aims to improve maternal care operations related to neonatal preparation and readiness for emergency labor and deliveries.



Rural hospitals not currently providing inpatient labor and delivery services are encouraged to apply for the grant. Applications must be submitted through the HHSC Rural Hospital Program grants portal by 5 p.m. on September 13.



HHSC provides grant funding and administers programs for rural hospitals in alignment with the HHSC Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan Progress Report, which sets goals to ensure rural Texans have access to hospital services.



For more information, visit the HHSC Rural Hospital Finance and Coordination webpage.

