Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Surgical and Non-Surgical Eyelid Lifts and Dark Circle Removal.

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews Blepharoplasty, highlighting pros like youthful eyes and symmetry, and cons like dry eyes and unpredictable results.

A refreshed and youthful appearance is within reach, but it's crucial to balance the benefits with careful consideration of the risks” — Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blepharoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that involves removing excess skin, muscle, and sometimes fat from the upper or lower eyelids. Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, is globally recognized for his technique of a non-invasive Blepharoplasty using Neustem™. Dr. Ourian gives us his expert insight and reviews the pros & cons of the growing trend of Blepharoplasty procedures.

“Dark circles under the eyes are a common concern amongst individuals with self-image reservations. While a Blepharoplasty can offer functional benefits, it can be a significant aesthetic procedure as well, particularly for those with emphasized concern about their aging effects and dark circles around the eyes”, Dr. Ourian goes on to explain. “However, like any aesthetic procedure, it comes with risks and considerations that should be thoroughly discussed with an appropriately qualified provider.”

Pros of Blepharoplasty:

- Youthful Look: The procedure can rejuvenate the appearance of the eyes, making them look more alert and youthful.

- Reduced Puffiness: Removes under-eye bags and puffiness, leading to a more refreshed appearance.

- Symmetry: Capable of correcting asymmetry in the eyelids, enhancing facial harmony.

- Self Esteem: Many patients of Dr. Ourian have expressed a boost of self-esteem and confidence following the procedure due to their improved self-image.

- Inconspicuous Scars: While scars from any aesthetic treatment are a major concern for most people, scars from blepharoplasty are minimal and well-hidden in the natural creases of the eyelids.

Cons of Blepharoplasty:

- Tear Production/Dry Eyes: Some patients receiving a Blepharoplasty may experience dry eyes following the procedure, which can be uncomfortable and require additional treatment.

- Bruising and Swelling: Post-op bruising and swelling are a common side effect and can take up to several weeks to fully subside, delaying desired results. The recovery period can limit the patient’s normal activities or routines.

- Unpredictable Results: The variability of the results can vary depending on factors such as skin type, age, and most importantly the technique or skill set of the provider.

