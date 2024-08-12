DEADLINE ALERT for CAE, AAL, ODD, LFCR: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE)

Class Period: February 11, 2022 – May 21, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) several of CAE’s pre-COVID fixed-price Defense contracts had incurred severe cost overruns due to supply chain and labor issues—as the segment was significantly impacted by the pandemic—which dented the segment’s profit and operating margin; (2) the Company had failed to successfully reduce hard costs and achieve a sufficient level of operational efficiency, particularly with respect to such contracts, necessitating a re-baselining of the Defense business and significant associated charges; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – May 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s reports of growth relied far too heavily on inflated demand assumptions allegedly stemming from the implemented changes to their sale and distribution strategy which had downsized the Company’s sales and distribution channels to redirect consumers solely to their online platform; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)

Class Period: July 19, 2023 – May 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oddity overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove the Company’s sales; (2) Oddity’s repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; (3) Oddity downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against the Company and/or its subsidiaries; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR)

Class Period: October 7, 2020 – March 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (3) Lifecore’s purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (4) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore’s ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (5) accordingly, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com