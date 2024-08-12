Cibus to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops plant traits to license to seed companies for royalties, today announced its participation in the following August investor events.



Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, Boston, MA – August 13-14, 2024: Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer will host a presentation beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on August 14.



Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord98/cbus/2460579

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, Virtual – August 14-15, 2024: Mr. Riggs and Mr. Beetham, will be meeting with investors and host a virtual presentation beginning at 3:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. PT) on August 14. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the link below:



Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W6AVp9QSStSZC7B8Xih2Ww

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop traits to license to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. In total, Cibus has developed a pipeline of six productivity traits. It is commercializing its Pod Shatter Reduction trait in Canola and is a leader in weed management traits in Rice with its HT1 and HT3 traits with customers such as Loveland Products (Nutrien Ltd.) and Interoc S.A in the United States and Latin America. Its recent development of stacked herbicide tolerant traits in rice is an important milestone in developing better weed solutions in rice. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

media@cibus.com

(619) 849-6009

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347