Governor Katie Hobbs, House Democrats Request Audit into Superintendent Horne’s Mismanagement of Public School Funding

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined six members of the House of Representatives calling for a Joint Legislative Audit Committee special audit of the Arizona Department of Education’s school improvement and Title I funding allocations meant to help struggling students in public schools.

“I commend the members of the state legislature who are demanding accountability and transparency,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “It is unconscionable that Superintendent Horne has let tens of millions of dollars disappear from our schools—critical federal funding that helps students succeed. I sincerely hope that the Joint Legislative Audit Committee takes up this investigation and finds out what happened to these resources. Our kids deserve better.”

“As our letter states, the actions of the Arizona Department of Education and Superintendent Horne have raised serious questions about their ability to responsibly oversee the state’s education federal funding distribution,” said House Democratic Whip Nancy Gutierrez, who authored the letter asking for an audit. “We need more attention to detail, basic transparency and better communication with schools -- and with us -- to avoid the budget cuts and negative impacts that our schools have experienced. We need an audit right now to find out exactly what is happening and why, and to restore trust.”

The demand for a special audit comes after reports showing the Department of Education lost $24 million in federal funding for public education, and Governor Hobbs calling for accountability over the lost money.

Read letter HERE.

###