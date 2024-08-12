Facebook acted free of feds in handling anti-vaccine content from RFK Jr. group, court rules

Facebook and its parent company, Meta, were not acting as government agents when they added warnings and took other steps against anti-vaccine postings by an organization led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a federal court ruled Friday.
