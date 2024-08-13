Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Nursing Home-LTC RN or Manager Nationwide Whose Workplace Was Short Staffed in 2020 to Call About Rewards that May Exceed $100,000-The CWC will Know if the Owners Got a PPP Loan

"If you are an RN, manager or staff who worked at a short-staffed nursing home-LTC facility anywhere in 2020-call us at 866-714-6466 about possible big rewards. We will know if they got a PPP Loan.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "In 2020 the federal government created the Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan program to assist small businesses that were struggling because of COVID. These loans were forgivable-provided the borrower spent at least 60% of the loan proceeds on payroll. At least 25,000 nursing homes-long term care facilities received these PPP loans, and we are now convinced that at least half of the owners pocketed the money. Not a penny was spent on payroll.

"If you are an RN, manager or LPN-LVN who worked at an extremely short-staffed nursing home-long term care facility anywhere in the USA in 2020-please call us at 866-714-6466. We will know instantly if the owners of your workplace received a Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan---and with your information about short staffing the fraud becomes easy to prove. We believe fraud involving nursing homes-long term care facilities receiving Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loans involves way over 10,000 nursing homes-long term care facilities.

"We expect to assist hundreds of healthcare workers with their whistleblower claims nationwide if the owners of their nursing home-LTC facility workplace received a PPP loan-and rather than devoting at least 60% of the money to payroll the owners pocketed the money. The typical nursing home-long term care facility that we are looking at received a million dollars in free money from the government. If you have a friend that worked at a nursing home or long-term care facility anywhere in the nation in 2020, and they complained about extreme short staffing during this time frame-please have them call us at 866-714-6466. The fraud we are talking about is super easy to prove." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Some Basic Rules for Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020-2021:

* 60% of the loan proceeds were required to be spent on payroll-staff.

* A company could not have more than 500 employees.

* The loan was supposed to be necessary.

As a background in the Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, "Nursing home staffing levels increased in only minimal ways after nursing facilities received hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP funds. Where did the rest of the PPP money go? How did facilities spend the bulk of the $10.5 billion that they received in PPP funds?" https://medicareadvocacy.org/paycheck-protection-program-a-massive-windfall-for-nursing-facilities/



The Corporate Whistleblower Center considers Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving nursing homes, long term care facilities and some healthcare companies to be some of the worst instances of misuse of taxpayer money in US history. The group wants RNs, nursing home-long-term care facility staff, or managers in any state to know that Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud is very, very easy to prove if their workplace received one loans and ran short-staffed as they are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. All calls are strictly confidential. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com