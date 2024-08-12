Composite Technology International (CTI) Announces New Chief Financial Officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI), a leader in the manufacturing of innovative building products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Janella Enajibi as the new Chief Financial Officer. Janella joins CTI from Pall Corporation, a division of Danaher, where she expertly managed financial strategies as CFO for the Aerospace Division.



With an impressive career spanning over three decades in diverse manufacturing environments, Janella brings extensive expertise and a proven track record of financial leadership to CTI. Her experience includes significant roles at Masonite, where as CFO for the Retail Division, she collaborated with leadership to double the division’s profitability while servicing major retailers like Lowes and Home Depot.

Janella began her career in public accounting at Deloitte and has since held impactful corporate finance and accounting positions at industry giants such as PepsiCo and Coca Cola Beverages Florida. Her comprehensive background ensures a deep understanding of the financial landscape essential for CTI’s continued growth and innovation.

Holding BS and MS degrees in Accounting from the University of South Florida, Janella is both a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Global Management Accountant (CGMA). Her educational background and certifications complement her professional achievements and align with CTI’s commitment to excellence.

"I am very excited to join CTI and look forward to partnering with Sales and Operations to grow our business profitably," said Janella Enajibi. "CTI's commitment to innovation and quality leadership in the building products sector presents a fantastic opportunity for growth and operational excellence."

Griff Reid, CEO of CTI, expressed his enthusiasm about Janella’s appointment, stating, "Janella’s vast experience and strategic financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and enhance our market presence. We are thrilled to have her on our team and are confident in her ability to drive CTI toward new heights."

Janella’s leadership role at CTI is effective immediately, and she will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Sacramento, CA.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops, and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com .

Media Contact:

Tony Casey, CTI

tcasey@cti-mail.com