AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | July 2024

Milwaukee, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  July   YTD - July Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg July 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 10,927 13,248 -17.5   85,790 100,037 -14.2 78,850  
  40 < 100 HP 5,104 5,416 -5.8   31,568 34,392 -8.2 37,302  
  100+ HP 2,027 2,501 -19.0   13,798 14,790 -6.7 12,620  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,058 21,165 -14.7   131,156 149,219 -12.1 128,772  
4WD Farm Tractors 415 350 18.6   2,223 2,223 5.2 930  
Total Farm Tractors 18,473 21,515 -14.1   133,495 151,442 -11.9 129,702  
Self-Prop Combines 639 790 -19.1   3,314 4,022 -17.6 1,643  
               



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

