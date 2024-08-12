SPAR Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announces that it will release its 2024 fiscal second quarter results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, a conference call will be hosted by Mike Matacunas, Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Calisto Pato, Chief Financial Officer. Management does not plan to take questions based on the letter of intent and pending transaction announced on June 5, 2024.



By Phone: Dial 1-833-630-1542, or 1-412-317-1821 if calling from an International number, at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the SPAR Group call. A replay will be available through August 21st by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using the conference ID: 3263044#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of SPAR Group’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

