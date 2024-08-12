Vermont Partners with USDA to Award $1 Million For RFSI Equipment-Only Projects

Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program to Strengthen Food Supply Chain Infrastructure

August 12, 2024 | Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that USDA and Vermont are offering approximately $1 million in equipment-only grants through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Vermont is accepting applications for equipment-only projects from August 28 through October 1, 2024. Grants range from $30,000 - $100,000 and have no match requirement.

Today’s announcement is part of the $3.2 million USDA awarded to Vermont through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program to fund innovative projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems. In April, VAAFM announced with USDA approximately $2 million available in Infrastructure Grants for projects within the state. Awards for these Infrastructure Grants will be announced in the coming months.

“Equipment and other infrastructure tools are vital to the resiliency of Vermont’s food system and the small businesses that comprise it,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture. “Many now utilize outdated, under-sized and inefficient equipment, holding them back from growth, but these grants will help our state’s food system businesses thrive and compete. This was a recommendation of Governor Scott’s Future of Agriculture Commission, and it’s wonderful to see the grants happen.”

“This partnership between USDA and Vermont is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The equipment projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

The RFSI equipment-only grant track is solely for "special purpose" equipment that equals or exceeds $5,000 per unit. The equipment must be used for middle of the supply chain activities, such as processing, storage, transportation, aggregation, distribution, or wholesaling of Vermont or regional food products. The equipment must help the applicant meet one of the following goals:

Increase market access;

Diversify product offerings; or

Increase production quantities.

VAAFM and USDA will prioritize applications that serve limited resource farmers, new and beginning farmers, and veteran farmers and producers.

Those interested in an RFSI equipment-only grant should apply directly through VAAFM starting August 28 through October 1, 2024 at 1:59pm. Please note a recorded applicant webinar will be held August 20th, 2024 at 11am - registration here .

For more information, visit the VAAFM Resilient Food System Infrastructure webpage here: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/resilient-food-systems-infrastructure

