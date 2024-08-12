BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – RVNC), Greenbrook TMS, Inc. (OTC – GBNHF), R1 RCM Inc. (Nasdaq - RCM), Enstar Group Limited (Nasdaq – ESGR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – RVNC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Revance will be acquired by Crown Laboratories, Inc. (“Crown”) in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $924 million. Crown will acquire all outstanding shares of Revance Therapeutics for $6.66 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Revance Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Crown is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $20.38 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/revance-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-rvnc/.

Greenbrook TMS, Inc. (OTC – GBNHF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Greenbrook TMS will be acquired by Neuronetics, Inc. (“Neuronetics”) (Nasdaq – STIM) in an all-stock transaction. Each Greenbrook share is expected to be exchanged for 0.01149 shares of Neuronetics common stock at the closing of the transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, Neuronetics shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company, and Greenbrook shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Greenbrook TMS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Neuronetics is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/greenbrook-tms-inc-otc-gbnhf/.

R1 RCM Inc. (Nasdaq - RCM)

Under the terms of the agreement, R1 RCM Inc. (“RCM”) will be acquired by investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“Buyers”). TowerBrook is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 36% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Buyers will acquire all the outstanding common stock for $14.30 per share, in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $8.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether R1 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Buyers are paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/r1-rcm-inc-nasdaq-rcm/.

Enstar Group Limited (Nasdaq – ESGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Enstar will be acquired by Sixth Street for $338.00 in cash per ordinary share of Enstar payable upon closing of the transaction, representing a total equity value of $5.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether Enstar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sixth Street is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/enstar-group-limited-nasdaq-esgr/

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.