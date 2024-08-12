PWSC SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Investor Buyout and Encourages Current Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool”) investors on behalf of the company’s current shareholders.



On June 7, 2024, PowerSchool announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Bain Capital, LP at a price of $22.80 per share in cash – a premium of just $0.43 per share, or less than 2%, to the stock’s prior day closing price of $22.37. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, PowerSchool’s current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the buyout appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process as well as the price-per-share appear unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for PWSC shares of $30.00 per share.

PowerSchool shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation

