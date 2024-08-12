NeuroOne® to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 14
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call and webcast on August 14, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Participants:
Toll Free: 877-545-0320
International: 973-528-0002
Participant Access Code: 579769
Phone Replay:
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51065
Available through August 28, 2024
Live Webcast:
Join here.
Webcast replay available for 12 months
