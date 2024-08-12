Governor Kathy Hochul is kicking off National Safe + Sound Week, which runs August 12-18, by highlighting New York State’s initiatives and programs to ensure the health and safety of workers across the state. This includes newly developed guidelines from the State Department of Labor for New York's employers to keep outdoor workers safe from extreme heat. Extreme weather hazards in the workplace lead to higher accident rates, illness, injuries, and deaths. They can also affect a business through increased workers’ compensation claims, insurance costs, worker utilization of Paid Sick Leave, and overall decreased or diminished worker productivity. This new guidance explains how to measure the heat index and details steps employers need to take to when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

“Safe workplaces are successful workplaces, and New York State is committed to protecting New York’s diverse and thriving workforce,” Governor Hochul said. “During Safe + Sound week, we are taking this opportunity to call attention to ways we are improving the health of New York’s workers and increase awareness about the need for programs that prevent workforce injury.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The New York State Department of Labor is committed to protecting all workers, especially as extreme heat events become more common. Our guidance released today, outlines critical steps employers can take to safeguard workers when they are outdoors. Together, we are creating safer workplaces and fostering a culture of health and safety across New York State.”

Other initiatives and programs that highlight worker health and safety include free webinars from the State’s Workers’ Compensation Board that help New Yorkers understand critical rights and protections. For Safe + Sound week, the Board will be hosting a new webinar with Buffalo AFL-CIO Central Labor Council - Communications of America (CWA) Local 1168 Health and Safety Director Denise Abbott today, August 12 focusing specifically on workers’ safety.Topics will include the importance of workplace safety, worker rights and protections, labor management safety committees, employer safety incentives, and other best practices to keep New Yorkers safe at work. Additionally, on August 13 and 27, the Board’s Advocate for Injured Workers will be hosting the monthly workers’ comp 101 and 202 webinars, respectively, to help workers understand their rights under the Workers’ Compensation Law and how to file a claim for benefits. Information about all of these webinars, including the link to register, is on the Upcoming Webinars page of the Board website. Recordings will be posted on the Board’s website following the webinars.

The New York State Thruway Authority, New York State Department of Transportation (DOT), State Police, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee collaborate on several major initiatives to keep workers safe on New York’s roads and bridges. These include the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, the expanded MoveOverLaw, and Operation Hard Hat. The Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring initiative is intended to slow motorists down in work zones by using radar to identify vehicles traveling over the speed limit. Last year, the highest speed recorded was an astounding 139 mph on Route 104 in the Finger Lakes. This year, the highest speed was recorded on Interstate 95 in New York City at 117 mph. Operation Hard Hat involves State Troopers and local police officers dressing as highway maintenance workers in active work zones to identify and cite motorists who are speeding through DOT’s active work zones. So far in 2024, 1,447 tickets were issued by law enforcement agencies under this program.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) has guidance on its website which provides farm workers important preventative measures to mitigate the effects of extreme heat. The Department also recently partnered with the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) to host a new webinar for farm owners and workers focused on the prevention of heat illness. The presentation, which can be viewed on AGM's YouTube page, covered topics such as current and upcoming heat standards; new OSHA proposed rules and workforce considerations; signs, symptoms, and first aid for heat illness; and prevention strategies, including resources available to farm workers. In addition, the Department provides funding to NYCAMH to implement important worker safety programs, such as the John May Farm Safety Fund and the National Rollover Protection Structures (ROPS) Rebate Program. AGM also provides funding to NYFarmNet, which offers critical services to support the agricultural industry, including financial planning and a hotline for mental health issues.

The New York State Department of Health works to protect worker health through several initiatives, including the scientific and administrative oversight and coordination of the New York State Occupational Health Clinic Network, the nation's only state-based occupational health clinic network; identification of lead exposure in the workplace through the Heavy Metals Registry; and most recently, the State Department of Health has joined the multi-agency effort to create an Extreme Heat Action Plan for New York State, which includes addressing worker health through action plans to prevent employee heat-related illness.

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Clarissa Rodriguez said, “No one goes to work expecting to get hurt. They are there to earn a living, to support themselves and their families, and it’s critical we do everything we can to ensure their health and safety on the job. Through the Board’s free webinars, we hope to share information that will educate employers on their responsibilities and empower workers to speak up for safer workplaces.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Safety is at the core of everything we do at the Thruway Authority and is the first pillar of our guiding principles. Since the beginning of the year, the Authority’s Department of Employee Safety & Health has completed dozens of safety trainings and meetings, facilitated Safety Standdowns and tailgate talks to increase safety in work zones, completed more than 200 inspections and investigations, and launched First Aid/CPR/AED/Stop the Bleed and psychological first aid training programs for staff statewide. Our goal continues to be developing a culture where safety and health are core values.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our team members at DOT, and Operation Hard Hat and our work zone speed enforcement initiative are specifically designed to keep workers safe when they’re out on our roads and bridges across the state. We encourage the traveling public to remember that lives are literally on the line and to slow down and pay attention when driving through work zones.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “New York’s agricultural workers play a critical role in our food system and are essential employees that ensure our families have access to fresh, local foods. The Department of Agriculture and Markets is proud to partner with a number of agricultural organizations that provide a number of programs that focus on the health and safety of our farm workers, as we work together toward our shared goals of strengthening the food supply chain and growing our industry.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Every New Yorker deserves a workplace that takes their health and safety seriously. Many workplace injuries and illnesses can be prevented, which is why the State Department of Health engages with businesses and communities to develop effective prevention strategies and education for workers, employers and health care providers to address occupational health and safety issues. Safe and Sound Week is an ideal time to acknowledge New York’s dedicated workforce and their right to remain free from preventable hazards, to stay safe during extreme weather events and to have access to proper safety training and education to ensure their workplace is truly safe.”

About Safe + Sound Week

Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event held each August that recognizes the successes of workplace health and safety programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep America's workers safe.