Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,834 in the last 365 days.

AppFolio Names Marcy Campbell as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Boomi and PayPal Sales and Services Leader Joins the AppFolio Executive Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced that Marcy Campbell has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective today. In this newly created role, Ms. Campbell will lead the Sales and Client Services organizations, connecting the entire customer journey by accelerating customer acquisition, delivering exceptional customer value, and maximizing adoption of AppFolio’s products and services.

Ms. Campbell has over 30 years of experience leading high-performance sales and services teams and growing businesses across multiple industries. She joins AppFolio from Boomi where as Chief Revenue Officer, she was responsible for all revenue and revenue operations for the company worldwide. Previously, she held several senior leadership roles at PayPal, where she managed large global teams, spanning across two of PayPal’s preeminent business units.

“Marcy’s wealth of experience and dedication to customers will accelerate AppFolio’s vision of powering the future of real estate,” said Shane Trigg, President and CEO of AppFolio. “Her leadership will be instrumental in inspiring new customers to choose AppFolio, and elevating existing customers to grow with us.”

“I am thrilled to join AppFolio’s mission of building the platform where the real estate industry comes to do business,” said Ms. Campbell. “AppFolio is committed to delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience and I look forward to helping our team accelerate the value we deliver to customers, while scaling and growing our business.”

About AppFolio
AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b64dd296-de86-4597-9a8b-bd0d4d866ddc


For more information, please contact:
Mission North for AppFolio
appfolio@missionnorth.com

Primary Logo

Marcy Campbell, AppFolio's Chief Revenue Officer

AppFolio, the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced that Marcy Campbell has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective today.

You just read:

AppFolio Names Marcy Campbell as Chief Revenue Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more