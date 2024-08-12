Scouting America Joins Forces with RealResponse to Enhance Youth Safeguarding

The ability to easily share insights and concerns anonymously helps ensure all Scouts and their parents have amazing experiences and memories

IRVING, TX, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a focus on enhanced safety for Scouting youth and parents, Scouting America and RealResponse are proud to announce that they are working together to reduce barriers for communicating safety concerns. By offering a protected and anonymous platform through which to share information, Scouting America continues to embrace innovative ways to keep Scouts safe and deliver unique and valuable experiences.

As part of its “Scouts First” approach to the protection and safety of youth, Scouting America established a dedicated 24-hour helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) to receive reports of behaviors that might put a youth at risk. Expanding on that safety focus, Scouting America will now offer a text option and a QR code to share feedback and concerns at any time.

Utilizing the RealResponse platform, Scouts and their families can share their concerns and questions in real-time, with the knowledge that these communications are going to the right place in the fastest way possible, anonymously, often creating meaningful dialogue about tough issues.

“As one of the foremost youth programs in the country, recognized for its tremendous tradition and the rich experiences it offers kids of all ages, I couldn’t be more pleased and honored to bring Scouting America on board,” says David Chadwick, founder and CEO of RealResponse. “We are like-minded in our endeavors to create exceptional and safe experiences for youth and young adults participating in organized programs, and elevating their voices to ensure that they are heard helps us achieve this.”

The safety and security of youth and their families will always be the primary focus at Scouting America. To ensure the safety and well-being of all its members, Scouting America has policies in place including criminal background checks for leaders and volunteers, mandatory youth protection training, two-deep leadership (two adults at all Scouting events and meetings), no one-on-one contact between adults and youth members including digital communication, as well as rules against, hazing, bullying, and harassment.

“As a former Scout who had an amazing experience, it is of utmost importance to me that everyone participating in this organization has a similar experience,” stated Roger Krone, president and chief executive officer of Scouting America. “We are always looking for cutting edge, sophisticated tools to keep our kids safe. With RealResponse, we are providing a private and protected way for parents and Scouts to communicate, enabling us to turn feedback into positive action while ensuring a safe environment for every youth and family who want a Scouting experience.”

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit Scouting.org.

About RealResponse

Founded in 2015, RealResponse provides a secure, confidential platform for individuals to provide feedback on difficult or sensitive issues within an organization. We ensure voices are heard and people are empowered – with real-time, two-way anonymous communications. These insights enhance communication between participants and their respective organizations and provide valuable opportunities to turn feedback into action. For more information, visit realresponse.com.

Attachment

Gordon Shattles Scouting America (214) 236-2575 Gordon.Shattles@scouting.org