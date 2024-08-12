UYBA Busto Arisizio, a Subsidiary of Brera Holdings PLC with Players and Coaches featured in Volleyball Olympics Gold Medal Final

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UYBA Busto Arsizio, a majority-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera”) is thrilled to continue to support volleyball worldwide and congratulate many of our former UYBA Busto Arsizio players and coaches who battled for the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics final match on Sunday, August 11th - Ilaria Spirito, Alessia Orro Palleggiatrice, Loveth Omorury, Jordyn Poulter Palleggiatrice, Helen Washington Centrale, Julio Velasco and Juan Cicchello.

Congratulations to Italy for winning the Gold and USA for winning the Silver Medals. Italy won 3-0; 18-25, 20-25, 17-25.

Avv. Facchinetti, a member of UYBA’s Board of Directors, joined the Italian team after the victory and even got a picture with a gold medal!

ILARIA SPIRITO, LIBERO (Italy) - Started her career at UYBA’s young team and then played in serie A1 from 2010/2011 to 2013/2014 and 2016/2017





ALESSIA ORRO PALLEGGIATRICE (Italy) - played for 3 seasons at UYBA from 2017/2018 to 2019/2020

LOVETH OMORUY (Italy) - Started her career at UYBA’s young team and again at UYBA in 2022/2023

JORDYN POULTER (USA) - played for 2 seasons at UYBA from 2020/2021 to 2021/2022





HELEN WASHINTON CENTRALE (USA) - played at UYBA for 1 season 2019/2020





JULIO VELASCO, HEAD COACH (Italy) - UYBA Coach 23/24 Season



JUAN CICCHELLO, ASSISTANT COACH (Italy) - UYBA Coach 23/24 Season





“We could not be more proud of all of our current and former UYBA team members! Seeing so many of them perform and excel on this global stage makes me so incredibly proud to be a part of this amazing team and program! UYBA and Brera Holdings together does an incredible job setting each player and coach up for success, while in the program and beyond!” Dicey Perrine, US Head of Operations.

UYBA Busto Arsizio’s season is right around the corner. Purchase your tickets here to see this spectacular team in person and follow all Brera Holdings PLC here.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com



CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: pierre@breraholdings.com



Attachments