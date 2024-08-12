Submit Release
Kuehn Law Encourages ITI, RXRX, GVP, and OBDE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Iteris, Inc. has agreed to merge with Almaviva Sp.A. for $7.20 per share in cash.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Exscientia plc. At the conclusion of the proposed transaction, Recursion shareholders will hold approximately 74% of the combined company.

GSE Systems has agreed to be acquired by Pelican Energy Partners for $4.10 per share.

Blue Owl Corporation III has agreed to sell to Blue Owl Capital Corporation. According to the proposed merger terms, OBDE shareholders will be issued new OBDC shares for each OBDE share they own, based on an exchange ratio set before the closing.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
justin@kuehn.law
(833) 672-0814


Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


