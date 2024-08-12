Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Opens Inves­ti­ga­tion Into Cen­ter­Point Energy’s Con­duct Dur­ing Hur­ri­cane Beryl

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into CenterPoint Energy, the electrical utility company that largely covers the greater Houston area, for potential violations of Texas law relating to its conduct during Hurricane Beryl.

The Office of the Attorney General is aware of allegations that CenterPoint’s conduct may have resulted in significant harm to Houston residents, including rate increases, outages, and lengthy delays in restoring power during Hurricane Beryl. 

The investigation will examine allegations of fraud, waste, and improper use of taxpayer-provided funds. 

“My office is aware of concerning allegations regarding CenterPoint and how its conduct affected readiness during Hurricane Beryl, a storm that left millions of Texans without power,” said Attorney General Paxton. “If the investigation uncovers unlawful activity, that activity will be met with the full force of the law.”

