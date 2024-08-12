FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, August 5, 2024

AUGUSTA — The Department of the Secretary of State is currently accepting submissions of public comment to appear in the 2024 Citizens’ Guide to the Referendum Election.

The department publishes the Citizens’ Guide each fall before a Referendum Election. Any individual, corporation, political action committee or other organization may file public comments in support of, or in opposition to, a ballot measure for publication in the guide. The Secretary of State’s Division of Elections allows for up to six commentary submissions – three in support and three in opposition – on each referendum question.

This year, voters will decide on one citizen initiative, three bond issues, and one legislatively proposed referendum that will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot:

QUESTION 1: An Act to Limit Contributions to Political Action Committees That Make Independent Expenditures, Do you want to set a $5,000 limit for giving to political action committees that spend money independently to support or defeat candidates for office?

QUESTION 2: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue for Research and Development and Commercialization, Do you favor a bond issue of $25,000,000 to provide funds, to be awarded through a competitive process and to leverage matching private and federal funds on at least a one-to-one basis, for research and development and commercialization for Maine-based public and private institutions in support of technological innovation in the targeted sectors of life sciences and biomedical technology, environmental and renewable energy technology, information technology, advanced technologies for forestry and agriculture, aquaculture and marine technology, composites and advanced materials and precision manufacturing?

QUESTION 3: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Restore Historic Community Buildings, Do you favor a $10,000,000 bond issue to restore historic buildings owned by governmental and nonprofit organizations, with funds being issued contingent on a 25% local match requirement from either private or nonprofit sources?

QUESTION 4: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Promote the Design, Development and Maintenance of Trails for Outdoor Recreation and Active Transportation, Do you favor a $30,000,000 bond issue to invest in the design, development and maintenance for nonmotorized, motorized and multi-use trails statewide, to be matched by at least $3,000,000 in private and public contributions?

QUESTION 5: An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag, Do you favor making the former state flag, replaced as the official flag of the State in 1909 and commonly known as the Pine Tree Flag, the official flag of the State?

Ballot measure public comments are limited to 300 words or less and must be accompanied by a completed application form and a $500 fee. Public comments must be submitted electronically and filed with the Secretary of State by the deadline of 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The Citizens’ Guide to the Referendum Election will be available online in mid-September at https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html.

Copies of the guide are also printed and distributed to municipal offices and public libraries throughout the state.

For the application form, instructions and rules on the Citizens’ Guide to the Referendum Election public comment submission process, visit http://maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html.

