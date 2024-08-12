Karr Ingham Named President of Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

Long-time Alliance associate and petroleum economist takes helm of professional oil and gas association

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers (the Alliance) board of directors has appointed Karr Ingham as the organization’s new president, effective July 1, 2024.

“Karr’s extensive experience and unwavering commitment to our mission make him the ideal choice to lead the Alliance forward as president,” said Jason Herrick, Chairman of the Alliance Board of Directors. “He has worked with the Alliance in various capacities since 2003 and served admirably as our interim president for the past nine months, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication.”

Before becoming interim president in 2023, Karr served as the Alliance’s executive vice president for five years. He will continue his work as the petroleum economist for the Alliance. Every month he releases its Texas Petro Index (TPI), a measure of growth rates and cycles in the Texas upstream oil and gas economy, as well as the Alliance’s Texas Permian Basin Petroleum Index.

“It’s an honor to be named President of the Alliance during this period of uncertainty for the oil and gas industry,” said Ingham. “Regardless of who wins the U.S. presidency in November, the Alliance will staunchly defend the interests of our members and the oil and gas industry in Texas against overreach and bad policy at both the state and federal levels.”

A professional economist, Ingham has specialized in regional/metro economics in Texas, and oil and gas/energy economics. Ingham is a member of the Houston chapter of the U.S. Association for Energy Economics and was elected last year as a member of the USAEE council (board). Since 2014 he has served on Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Economic Roundtable, a group of state and national economists convened to provide economic counsel and insight to the Comptroller in terms of the general condition of the Texas economy and the ongoing revenue outlook.

He co-chairs the Supply and Demand Committee of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) and serves on the board of directors of the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance (DEPA).

Earlier in his career, Ingham served as District Director and Legislative Aide to then U.S. Congressman Beau Boulter, and was the Congressman’s principal liaison to the Panhandle and West Texas agriculture community. He also performed agriculture budget policy analysis for the Congressman, then a member of the House Budget Committee.

A native of Stratford, Texas, Ingham attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from West Texas A&M University. He also taught undergraduate economics at WTAMU for a short time.

Ingham resides in Amarillo with his wife, Elizabeth, two daughters, and one granddaughter. He is a past-president of the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, and continues to serve on the board.

About Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is the largest and most effective statewide oil and gas association for independents in the nation. Serving nearly 3,000 members, the Alliance provides a voice for sound U.S. energy policy. From small players to publicly traded companies, these members are the driving force behind U.S. energy dominance. Founded in 1930, the Alliance has offices in Wichita Falls and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.texasalliance.org/.

