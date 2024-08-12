Bitget Fuels Blockchain Talent By Collaborating with University of Zurich

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is reinforcing its commitment to educating a broader audience about blockchain-related topics by collaborating with the University of Zurich and by sponsoring its "Deep Dive Into Blockchain" summer school program.

Ranked third by Coindesk , the University of Zurich has emerged as a leading institution in blockchain education. Since 2019, the university has established its own competence center dedicated to blockchain technologies – the UZH Blockchain Center – boasting a team of 65 renowned international researchers. The school is also known for nurturing 12 Nobel Prize winners, including Albert Einstein, who was among its alumni.

Bitget team took part in sharing their blockchain knowledge in the school’s intensive three-week program, held from July 1st to July 19th, provided students with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology, economics, and legal frameworks. Participants gained hands-on experience through practical exercises and benefited from insights shared by industry experts, including representatives from Cardano Foundation, Solana, Polygon, and Bitget.

As part of its commitment to fostering blockchain education and talent development, Bitget also presented its Blockchain4Youth initiative to the students. This program, backed by a $10 million fund, aims to drive Web3 adoption by supporting educational initiatives. More specifically, Bitget is collaborating with universities worldwide to provide campus lectures and organize several events such as hackathons, COO apprentice programs and crypto experience days. To recognize outstanding student achievements, Bitget donated prizes to the top performers in the summer school program.

Professor Claudio J. Tessone, the Course Director, commented "I am immensely proud of the success of our blockchain summer school program. It is incredibly rewarding to see such enthusiastic and talented young minds engaging with this transformative technology. As the field continues to evolve, we are committed to providing students with the highest quality education and the most cutting-edge insights into the world of blockchain."

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget COO, added "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support the blockchain summer school program with such a prestigious institution like the University of Zurich. Collaborating with top academic minds is essential to fostering innovation and growth within the Web3 ecosystem. By educating the leaders of tomorrow, we are investing in the future of our industry. We look forward to continuing our support and contributing to the advancement of blockchain technology."

