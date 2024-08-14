Inventory Tags Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Inventory Tags Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inventory tags market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.55 billion in 2023 to $5.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to barcode technology adoption, development of RFID tags, manual inventory management systems, standardization of tagging systems, introduction of QR codes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The inventory tags market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for real-time tracking, supply chain optimization, integration of cloud-based solutions, focus on security and anti-theft measures.

Growth Driver Of The Inventory Tags Market

The rise of fraudulent products is expected to propel the growth of the inventory tags market going forward. Fraudulent products are goods or services that refer to products deliberately misrepresented or falsely labeled to deceive consumers or gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace. This shift resulted from the cheap price of fraudulent products, weak laws, corruption, and ineffective enforcement. Inventory tags can help reduce fraudulent products by providing a way to track products through the supply chain and verify their authenticity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the inventory tags market include Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Brady Corporation, Alien Technology Corporation,.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the inventory tags market. Companies operating in the inventory tags market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Plastic, Paper, Metal, Other Types

2) By Printing Technology: Offset Printing, Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Gravure Printing, Other Printing Technologies

3) By End-Users: Industrial, Commercial, Retail, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the inventory tags market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global inventory tags market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the inventory tags market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Inventory Tags Market Definition

Inventory tags are labels or markings attached to items or containers and contain important information such as the item name, description, quantity, location, and other details that are needed to manage inventory effectively.

