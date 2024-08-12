Draganfly Signs Leading Drone Solution Provider for Australian Government and Enterprise Value Added Distributorship

Saskatoon, SK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ‎‎(“Draganfly” or the “Company”), a leader in drone technology and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Institute for Drone Technology, a leading drone solution provider for the Australian government and enterprise sectors. This agreement appoints The Institute for Drone Technology as a value-added distributor of Draganfly's cutting-edge drone technology in Australia.



The collaboration between Draganfly and The Institute for Drone Technology comes at a time of incredible demand for advanced drone solutions within Australia. The Institute for Drone Technology’s extensive customer base, which spans government, enterprise, and public safety sectors, has shown a keen interest in integrating Draganfly's state-of-the-art UAV technology into their operations. This partnership is set to meet this growing demand by making Draganfly's innovative products more accessible for a wide range of applications across the country.

Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with The Institute for Drone Technology, a recognized leader in the Australian drone market. This collaboration will enable us to better serve the significant and growing demand for our products within Australia. We look forward to working closely with The Institute for Drone Technology to deliver unparalleled UAV solutions to their diverse customer base."

The Institute for Drone Technology is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "Our customers have been eagerly awaiting access to Draganfly's advanced drone technology," said a representative from The Institute for Drone Technology. "This distributorship will allow us to offer cutting-edge UAV solutions that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and innovation across various sectors. We are excited to see the positive impact this collaboration will have on our customers and the broader Australian market."

As part of the partnership, Draganfly is proud to announce its participation in the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition in September. This premier event serves as the gateway to the land defence markets of Australia and the region, providing a platform for interaction with major prime contractors. Draganfly will showcase its latest innovations and demonstrate the transformative power of their UAV solutions in defense and public safety applications. Attendees will have the chance to engage with Draganfly's expert team, witness firsthand the capabilities of Draganfly's UAV technology, and discuss tailored solutions for their specific needs.

About The Institute for Drone Technology

The Institute is a leading provider of drone solutions for the Australian government and enterprise sectors. With a focus on delivering state-of-the-art UAV technology and comprehensive training programs, the Institute is dedicated to advancing the use of drones in public safety, defense, and commercial applications.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and serve their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

