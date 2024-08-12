Complete Solaria to Report Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results on August 14, 2024

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the Company will release its financial and operational results, for the second quarter of 2024, after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Issuance of the earnings press release will be followed by a webcast conference call at 5:00 PM ET, hosted by T.J. Rodgers and the Complete Solaria management team.



Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here, or by visiting the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Complete Solaria’s website at: https://investors.completesolaria.com/news-events/events. Please log in to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Complete Solaria’s website, along with the earnings press release.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.completesolaria.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

