Verizon to upgrade SD-WAN at 49 National Labor Relations Board locations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), an independent federal agency tasked with protecting the rights of private sector employees. Under the terms of the $4 million task-order agreement, Verizon is set to re-configure and upgrade NLRB’s Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) at all 48 branch offices and at HQ. Additionally, Verizon’s solution includes new distributed security infrastructure and cloud hosting services.



“The NLRB win reaffirms Verizon’s market position as the premier provider of EIS services to federal agencies,” said Michael Adams, Associate Vice President, Federal Civilian Business at Verizon. “This win speaks to the quality of our solutions as well as to the fantastic relationship we have developed with the NLRB. Key to our success is our ability to create meaningful customer relationships that enable us to tailor our solutions to specific needs.”

Verizon’s SD-WAN offering enables organizations to install application-driven, agile and secure networks. A software-defined wide area network helps these organizations meet the demands of smooth application performance while controlling costs.

Among Verizon’s latest SD-WAN contracts in the public sector is a 1,000-site rollout for the Commonwealth of Virginia, announced in April.

Click here for more information on SD-WAN and other Verizon Public Sector solutions.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores .

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Geoffrey Basye

geoffrey.basye@verizon.com

(202) 748-1882