Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,490 in the last 365 days.

Open Lending to Attend the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be attending the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion, which will begin at 11:00am ET and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the discussion.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact

Investor Relations Inquiries:
openlending@icrinc.com

Source: Open Lending Corporation


Primary Logo

You just read:

Open Lending to Attend the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more