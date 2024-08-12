Submit Release
LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Presents 245th Edition: MusicLives Hamptons Festival Featuring KYLE and Jeremih

5 Hours of VIP artist performances, across multiple genres

Combined 20MM social followers and 40B global streams

LiveOne is Dominating Live Streaming with Impressive Milestones:

  • 200+ Million Viewers Reached
  • 5 Billion Engagements with Fans Across 220 Countries

LiveOne has Streamed 3200 Artists, including:

  • Taylor Swift
  • Adele
  • Justin Beiber
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Sponsored by LiveOne Brands: Birthday Sex Naked Chardonnay, Smyle Coffee, E11even Vodka

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it will live stream its MusicLives Hamptons Festival, featuring 5 hours of VIP artist performances, across a variety of genres.

The event will include performances by the following artists with a combined 20 million social followers and 40 billion global streams:

  • Jeremih
  • KYLE
  • The Main Squeeze
  • Blvck Sam
  • Steven Schaeffer
  • Jev.
  • Lost Coop
  • Juice
  • Sam Saunders
  • Sydney Mitchell

The performance willl be streamed and available on LiveOne.com beginning Friday, August 16th at 4:00pm PT.

About LiveOne
Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

