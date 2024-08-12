Aeries Technology Selected by Diligent to Establish a Customer Success Center of Excellence in Guadalajara

The new customer success center will focus on driving efficiencies for the global business

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and technology consulting partner, today announced that it has been selected by Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, and a Clearlake Capital Group portfolio company, to establish and grow its presence in Guadalajara, Mexico.



This new operation in Mexico will house a number of professionals dedicated to Diligent, focusing on customer success, highlighting the company’s dedication to enhancing the customer experience and operational agility. This alliance underscores a shared commitment to innovation, talent development and cost optimization.

Efficiently Scaling Customer Success

Building on its established presence in Mexico, Diligent’s Guadalajara operation establishes a center-of-excellence for customer success and enables the organization to respond more swiftly and flexibly to market changes and customer needs. Aeries has crafted a comprehensive strategy to support this initiative, which encompasses advisory services, talent acquisition, pilot-based scaling, and optimization opportunities.

"Partnering with Aeries to build our presence in Guadalajara represents a strategic enhancement of our operational capabilities. This initiative is vital for improving our customer service standards and aligning with our global strategic objectives,” said MarKeith Allen, Chief Customer Officer at Diligent. “Aeries exhibits remarkable agility and has efficiently sourced, hired, and onboarded a significant number of employees within just 90 days. The rigorous selection process by Aeries ensured that the candidates possessed exceptional skill sets and we greatly appreciate Aeries partnership in achieving this."

Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer of Aeries, adds, "This partnership with Diligent is a powerful opportunity to drive transformation and grow the brand’s global footprint. Our goal is to enhance the customer service functions that are critical to Diligent's success, thereby adding substantial business value. By leveraging local talent and technological advancements, we aim to set new standards in service excellence and operational efficiency."

This strategic partnership signifies a shared commitment to excellence and innovation between Aeries and Diligent, positioning them to thrive in a competitive global market and meet the evolving needs of their clients with agility and expertise.

For further information about Aeries and its services, please visit www.aeriestechnology.com

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

