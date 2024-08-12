Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,466 in the last 365 days.

Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Barclays 8th Annual Building & Building Products Conference. This event will take place on August 14, 2024, at Barclays’ offices in New York, NY.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,800 employees across 24 locations.

Contact:
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVISIRY Partners
lathamir@advisiry.com
212-750-5800


Primary Logo

You just read:

Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more