Maravai LifeSciences Announces August and September 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in August and September.



On August 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PDT/ 2:00 p.m. EDT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion of the Critical Components of the Genomic Medicine Supply Chain at the UBS Genomic Medicine Conference in Dana Point, CA.

On September 4, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. PDT/ 9:30 a.m. EDT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA.

On September 5, 2024, at 1:50 p.m. PDT/ 4:50 p.m. EDT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events, Upcoming events. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Maravai website after the event is completed.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

