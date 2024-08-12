Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,464 in the last 365 days.

4DMT to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference. Members of the management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: Webcast
   

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year by visiting the “Investors” section of the 4DMT website at https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing six clinical-stage and one preclinical product candidate, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith
Inizio Evoke Comms
Katherine.Smith@inizioevoke.com

Investors:

Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
Investor.Relations@4DMT.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

4DMT to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more