Absci Collaborates with Global Cancer Center to Discover Novel Therapeutics Using Generative AI

The collaboration unites Absci’s Generative AI Drug Creation Platform with leading oncology experts to co-develop up to six novel cancer therapeutics

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) , a leading cancer treatment and research center, to discover and develop novel therapeutics using generative AI for up to six programs. Under the terms of the collaboration, Absci and MSK’s world-renowned cancer research teams will co-develop therapeutics using Absci’s Integrated Drug Creation™ platform.



“MSK has an incredible record of groundbreaking translational and clinical innovations in oncology,” said Sean McClain, Founder & CEO of Absci. “By combining MSK’s research expertise with our generative AI drug creation platform, we have the potential to unlock critical advances toward treating this devastating disease.”

“At MSK, we are committed to continuous innovation as we strive toward our mission of ending cancer for life, and we expect cancer care AI to play an increasingly important role,” said Gregory Raskin, MD, Senior Vice President of Technology Development at MSK. “We look forward to collaborating with Absci in leveraging the company’s generative AI platform in our ongoing efforts to advance cancer research and develop new therapies for our patients.”

The new collaboration adds to Absci’s roster of research and drug development collaborations designed to develop novel biologics for debilitating diseases. In the last year, Absci has joined forces with global pharma leaders and research institutes, including AstraZeneca and Almirall, alongside existing collaborations with Merck, NVIDIA and others. In addition to drug creation partnerships, Absci continues to develop a pipeline of internal drug candidates, including ABS-101, a potential best-in-class anti-TL1A antibody, designed and optimized using generative AI.

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland.

