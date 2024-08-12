MeiraGTx Announces Pricing of Offering of Ordinary Shares Led by Sanofi

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage genetic medicine company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 12,500,000 of its ordinary shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share. Gross proceeds to MeiraGTx from the offering are expected to be $50 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the ordinary shares in the offering are being sold by MeiraGTx.



The financing was led by Sanofi, which made a $30 million equity investment in MeiraGTx through the offering. Other participants included Perceptive Advisors and leading institutional healthcare funds. BofA Securities is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The ordinary shares are being offered by MeiraGTx pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 21, 2023 and declared effective by the SEC on December 29, 2023. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our intended use of proceeds of the offering, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the proposed offering, the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent our estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investors:

MeiraGTx

Investors@meiragtx.com

or

Media:

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

jbraco@lifescicomms.com