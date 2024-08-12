Chemomab Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

Submit Release
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (“Chemomab” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2024 financial results and providing a business update on August 21, 2024, at 7:00 am Eastern Time.  

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated to date, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2 trial in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a Phase 1b study in patients with metabolic dysfunction–associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit www.chemomab.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors:
Chemomab Therapeutics
Barbara Lindheim
Consulting Vice President
Investor & Public Relations,
Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com
IR@chemomab.com


