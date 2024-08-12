Taxifolin Market to Surge with 5% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$ 146.3 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing Popularity of Organic and Eco-Conscious Food Production Techniques Fueling Integration of Taxifolin into Modern Agricultural Practices: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Taxifolin Market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 89.8 million in 2024. According to a recently updated industry report released by Fact.MR, worldwide sales of taxifolin are projected to increase at 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Escalating prevalence of inflammatory diseases among the populace, largely attributed to unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, is significantly contributing to the demand growth for taxifolin. Taxifolin demonstrates anti-inflammatory properties, curbing the generation of pro-inflammatory molecules and fostering a balanced inflammatory response.

For example, a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health on taxifolin suggests that it has the potential to ameliorate the inflammatory damage to RAW264.7 cells by modulating various factors involved in oxidative stress and inflammatory reactions.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2801

This implies that taxifolin possesses considerable potential for further exploration in the field of treating inflammatory disorders. This makes taxifolin a beneficial element in relieving symptoms related to inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and certain skin conditions.

There is growing consumer demand for organic and sustainable food production. This trend is boosting the adoption of taxifolin-based agricultural solutions, as it aligns with the global shift towards more environmentally conscious and sustainable practices.

The Chinese government’s efforts to enhance local manufacturing of cost-effective, high-quality medicines are expected to boost taxifolin revenue growth. Supportive policies promoting innovation in biotechnology and natural product utilization are further driving demand for taxifolin in various applications.

In the United States, there is growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders is fueling demand for taxifolin. Use of taxifolin in pharmaceutical production is projected to rise at a steady pace over the forecast period, owing to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for taxifolin is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 146.3 million by 2034-end.

The market in North America is projected to expand at 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The East Asia market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 34.7 million by 2034-end.

Sales of taxifolin in Japan are calculated to rise at 4.2% CAGR through 2034.

The agriculture segment is expected to be valued at US$ 27 million in 2024.



“Advancements in extraction and purification methods have made high-purity taxifolin more accessible. This is driving demand for taxifolin in critical applications such as healthcare and cosmetics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Taxifolin Market

Key players in the taxifolin market are Shanghai Jinhe, Adooq Bioscience, Linjiang Jianwei Biotech Co. Ltd., Ametis JSC, Kalenika Group., Abcam Plc, ROBIOS, Creative Enzymes, Sigma-Aldrich.

High Application of Taxifolin in Agriculture:

The agriculture segment accounts for a leading share of the taxifolin market, which is over one-third, due to its widespread application in crop protection and yield enhancement. Taxifolin exhibits potent antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, making it a valuable component in biostimulants and biopesticides. These natural formulations help protect crops from environmental stress, pests, and diseases, thereby improving plant growth and productivity.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2801

Country-Wise Insights:

According to Fact.MR, a source of competitive intelligence and market research, East Asia is expected to account for 23.7% of the global market share by 2034, based on its revised study analysis. Globally, producers of taxifolin have spread to Southeast Asia, Australia, Central and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, and Southeast Asia.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the taxifolin market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on purity (<95%, ≥95%) and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and agriculture), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Segments of Taxifolin Market Research:

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034

6.1. Purity

6.2. Application

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Purity

7.1. <95%

7.2. ≥95%

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Agriculture

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Polycarboxylic Acid Market: Size is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Bisabolene Market: Size was valued at US$ 3 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to end up at US$ 4.6 million by 2034.

Sodium Propionate Market: Size is forecasted to expand at 3.9% CAGR to increase to a size of US$ 247.1 million by the end of 2034.

Fermentation Chemical Market: size is estimated at US$ 84.4 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to climb to a value of US$ 140.1 billion by the end of 2034.

Capryl Glucoside Market: Size is estimated at US$ 238.3 million in 2024. Projections are that the market will expand at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach a size of US$ 422.7 million by the end of 2034.

Nickel Acetate Market: Size is set to reach a valuation of US$ 57.5 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.1% to end up at US$ 85.9 million by the year 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog