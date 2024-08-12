Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,381 in the last 365 days.

ROME Therapeutics to Participate in 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROME Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the dark genome to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases, today announced that Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ROME, will participate in a panel discussion at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference titled, “Case of Mistaken Identity: New Approaches in Autoimmune,” on Wednesday, August 14th at 8:00 am ET. Management will also be available for investor meetings at the conference.

About ROME

ROME Therapeutics is developing novel therapies for a range of serious diseases, including autoimmune disease, cancer, and neurodegeneration, by illuminating the role of the dark genome — the vast genomic expanse beyond the traditional genes, which includes virus-like repetitive elements and non-coding sequences — in human health and disease. Leveraging the company’s unprecedented data sciences platform, ROME has built a deep pipeline of therapies targeting the dark genome. To lead this exploration, ROME has assembled a team of world-class leaders in drug discovery and development across immunology, oncology, chemistry, and machine learning. ROME is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit www.rometx.com.

Investor Contact
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com

Media Contact
Liz Melone
Melone Communications
liz@melonecomm.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ROME Therapeutics to Participate in 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more