COMPASS SELF STORAGE OPENS NEW STORAGE CENTER WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHOLOGY IN PLANT CITY, FL

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the opening of their brand new, state-of-the-art storage center located at 2291 S. Frontage Road in Plant City, Florida. This Compass location offers over 90,600 net rentable square feet and offers covered parking spaces.

Compass is also partnering with the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce to hold a “grand opening” ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, August 13 at 11 am. All are welcome to visit and tour the brand-new storage center and enjoy food and refreshments.

This storage center features climate controlled storage, drive up units, Boat and RV covered parking storage, and a free smart lock is included on all storage units. This location also offers 24-hour digital surveillance and onsite truck rental.

“Our new location in Plant City offers smart locks on every unit, which provides our customers with complete access control from their smart phones. We also have a great mix of drive-up units, indoor units and covered parking spaces to meet the various needs of our customers in the Plant City area”, stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process. Compass Self Storage has over 100 locations nationwide.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 kfete@amsdellcompanies.com