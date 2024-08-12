TWKS INVESTOR NEWS: Thoughtworks Holdings, Inc. Shareholders are Urged to Contact BFA Law about Ongoing Investigation into the $4.40 Per Share Acquisition Price (Nasdaq:TWKS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is investigating the Thoughtworks Holdings, Inc. (“Thoughtworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWKS) buyout by Apax Partners, L.L.P.



Why is Thoughtworks being Investigated by BFA Law?

Thoughtworks is controlled by funds advised by Apax Partners, L.L.P. (“Apax Partners”) through their ownership of 61.2% of the total voting power of the Company’s voting stock. Apax Partners therefore can control the outcome of Thoughtworks’s corporate actions that typically would require shareholder approval—including any merger transactions.

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced that it had entered into a merger transaction whereby Apax Partners would acquire all shares not previously owned by it for $4.40 per share (the “Merger”). Minority shareholders will have no say in the transaction, as Apax Partners has refused to subject the Merger to a vote of minority shareholders.

BFA believes that the Merger may significantly undervalue the Company. The Company’s stock price has been depressed for a significant period of time, suggesting that Apax Partners is timing the Merger to take advantage of this downswing. Indeed, at least one analyst has a price target for the Company’s stock of $6.00 per share. In light of this information, BFA is investigating whether the directors, officers, and Apax Partners may have breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in entering into the Merger.

