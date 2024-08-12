PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 Sen. Robin Bill Seeks to Professionalize Talent Management Industry To end harassment of talents in the entertainment industry, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill seeking to professionalize the talent management industry. Padilla filed Senate Bill 2778 which, among other provisions, requires a license for talent management outfits and defines the liability of media networks that own, manage or operate talent management firms. "This bill aims to professionalize the industry of talent management by requiring the talent managers to procure a license so that they may be bound by certain standards. They are also required to keep documents and records of their transactions in order that they may be regulated and monitored by the government," he said. "Further, it defines the liability of media networks that own, manage, or operate a talent management company. These talent management companies will be held against the same standards, and the media networks that own, manage, or operate them shall share the liability of the talent management company, in a subsidiary capacity, in case of a money judgment owing to the artists being managed by the company," he added. Padilla lamented that at present, the industry of talent management is not professionalized. Thus, he said it is "high time to establish standards that will enhance the quality of their work by developing their skills and values associated with becoming part of a professional group." Under the bill, talent management companies must procure a license from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), with the licensee posting the license conspicuously in its office. The license shall be effective for one year. The DOLE may suspend the license if the licensee violated it or ceased to be of good moral character, made material misrepresentation in applying for the license, or convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude. Also, the talent manager will submit to the DOLE for approval the form of contract for services and schedule of fees. The talent manager must also keep records of the artists and their fees. The DOLE may inspect such records. Media networks may own, manage or operate a talent management company but the company is considered a separate and independent entity. The media network is held liable for damages to the offended party if the talent manager with whom it has a contract with - whether regular or not - is convicted of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and violence. Bill ni Sen. Robin, Aayusin ang Talent Management Industry Para tuldukin ang pag-harass ng mga talents sa entertainment industry, ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang panukalang batas na layuning i-professionalize ang talent management industry. Ilan sa probisyon ng Senate Bill 2778 ang pag-require ng lisensya para sa talent management outfits. May pananagutan din ang media networks na nagmamay-ari o nangangasiwa ng talent management firms. "This bill aims to professionalize the industry of talent management by requiring the talent managers to procure a license so that they may be bound by certain standards. They are also required to keep documents and records of their transactions in order that they may be regulated and monitored by the government," ani Padilla. "Further, it defines the liability of media networks that own, manage, or operate a talent management company. These talent management companies will be held against the same standards, and the media networks that own, manage, or operate them shall share the liability of the talent management company, in a subsidiary capacity, in case of a money judgment owing to the artists being managed by the company," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, hindi professionalized ang talent management industry. Diin niya, "(it is) high time to establish standards that will enhance the quality of their work by developing their skills and values associated with becoming part of a professional group." Sa panukalang batas, dapat magkaroon ng lisensya ang talent management companies galing sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Ang lisensya ay epektibo ng isang taon. Maaaring suspendihin ng DOLE ang lisensya kung ang licensee ay naglabag dito o nawalan ng "good moral character," o kaya'y gumawa ng "material misrepresentation" sa pag-apply sa lisensya, o kaya'y kung convicted ng "crime involving moral turpitude." Ang talent manager ay magsusumite sa DOLE para sa approval nito ang form of contract for services at schedule of fees. Ang talent manager ay dapat magkaroon ng tala ng mga artista at ang bayad sa kanila. Maaaring inspeksyunin ng DOLE ang mga record na ito. Maaaring mangasiwa o magmay-ari ang media network ng talent management company nguni't ang kumpanya ay ituturing na "separate and independent entity." Ang media network ay mananagot na magbayad ng danyos kung ang talent manager kung saan ito may kontrata - regular employee man siya o hindi - ay na-convict ng rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment o violence.