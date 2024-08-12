PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 Cayetano stresses stronger OFW support and protection Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday emphasized the need for substantial improvements in the management and support systems for workers abroad to better protect Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The senator issued this call as the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers on August 12 deliberated on key OFW issues, including the tragic death of OFW Jelyn del Coro Aguson in Saudi Arabia and discussions on the OFW Welfare Monitoring System (OWMS), which aims to combat illegal recruitment and scams. As a former Foreign Affairs Secretary, Cayetano has consistently stressed the need for strong measures against mechanisms that often exploit vulnerable workers. "When people get desperate or are into an economic crisis, there would be many recruiters or employers duping those vulnerable, or in countries that have troublesome histories with the rights of migrant workers, we see them getting abused," the senator said in an earlier statement. In a previous Committee on Migrant Workers hearing, Cayetano advocated for improved hiring, employment, and deployment processes to tackle these illegal schemes. Last week, the senator also emphasized how scamming is becoming a "worldwide trend," stressing that the government should "think the way scammers think and stay one step ahead of them." Monday's hearing aligned with Cayetano's recommendations, featuring several proposals to strengthen monitoring, communication, and assistance mechanisms to better serve the substantial OFW population, particularly in the Middle East. These also include shared responsibility for recruitment agencies, rigorous screening of foreign employers, comprehensive pre-engagement seminars, adequate welfare support, and regular status reporting. Cayetano, who was the principal author of the law that created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), said these mechanisms should reflect the government's commitment to improve the standard of support and protection for OFWs. He said the government should ensure the contributions of the country's "modern day heroes" to the global workforce are met with the respect and care they deserve. "They sacrifice so much to provide for their families and contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure that they are protected and well cared for," Cayetano said. Cayetano, idiniin ang mas malakas na suporta at proteksyon ng OFWs Binigyang-diin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang pangangailangang pagbutihin ang pamamahala at sistema ng suporta para sa mga manggagawa sa ibang bansa upang mas maprotektahan ang mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Ipinanawagan ng senador ito habang tinalakay ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers noong August 12 ang mga pangunahing isyu ng OFWs, kabilang ang malagim na pagkamatay ng OFW na si Jelyn del Coro Aguson sa Saudi Arabia at mga usapin ng OFW Welfare Monitoring System (OWMS), na naglalayong labanan ang illegal recruitment at mga scam. Bilang dating kalihim ng Foreign Affairs, palaging idinidiin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan ng matibay na hakbang laban sa mga mekanismong kadalasang nagsasamantala sa mga OFW. "When people get desperate or are into an economic crisis, there would be many recruiters or employers duping those vulnerable, or in countries that have troublesome histories with the rights of migrant workers, we see them getting abused," sabi ng senador sa isang naunang ulat. Sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Committee on Migrant Workers, nanawagan si Cayetano para sa pinabuting proseso ng pagkuha, pagtatrabaho, at deployment upang matugunan ang mga illegal scheme ito. Noong nakaraang linggo, binigyang-diin din ng senador na laganap na sa buong mundo ang mga scam kaya't dapat "mag-isip ang gobyerno katulad ng mga scammer at manatiling one step ahead upang unahan sila." Ang pagdinig ngayong Lunes ay alinsunod sa rekomendasyon ni Cayetano, na nagpanukala ng ilang mga panukala upang palakasin ang monitoring, komunikasyon, at mga mekanismo ng tulong upang mas mahusay na mapagsilbihan ang malaking populasyon ng OFW, partikular sa Middle East. Sinabi ni Cayetano, na siyang pangunahing may-akda ng batas na lumikha ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), na dapat ipakita ng mga mekanismong ito ang pangako ng gobyerno na pahusayin ang pamantayan ng suporta at proteksyon para sa mga OFW. Sinabi niya na dapat tiyakin ng gobyerno na ang mga kontribusyon ng mga "modern day heroes" ng bansa ay sinusiklian ng paggalang at pangangalaga na nararapat sa kanila. "They sacrifice so much to provide for their families and contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure that they are protected and well cared for," sabi ni Cayetano.