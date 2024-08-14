Herbicides Safener Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Herbicides Safener Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The herbicides safener market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of agricultural land, global emphasis on crop yield improvement, government initiatives for weed control, focus on sustainable agriculture, and increased adoption of genetically modified crops.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The herbicides safener market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the emergence of new herbicide-resistant weeds, precision agriculture adoption, rising investment in agriculture R&D, stringent regulatory standards, and market demand for crop protection solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Herbicides Safener Market

The increasing crop diseases are expected to propel the growth of the herbicides safener market going forward. Crop diseases, also known as plant diseases or agricultural diseases, refer to any abnormal condition affecting the health and proper functioning of plants cultivated for agriculture. Herbicide safeners help mitigate the stress that herbicides can impose on crops, enhance the tolerance of crops, optimize plant metabolism, consistent crop yield, improve crop quality, and reduce the need for disease control measures.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the herbicides safener market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Drexel Chemical Company.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the herbicides safener market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Benoxacor, Furilazole, Dichlormid, Isoxadifen, Other types

2) By Crop: Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Sorghum, Rice, Other crops

3) By Herbicide Selectivity: Selective Herbicides, Non-selective Herbicides

4) By Application Stage: Pre-emergence, Post-emergence

Geographical Insights: South America Leading The Market

South America was the largest region in the herbicides safener market in 2023. The regions covered in the herbicides safener market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Herbicides Safener Market Definition

Herbicide safeners refer to chemical compounds that are added to herbicides to protect crops from damage while still allowing effective weed control. It is used to improve the effectiveness of weed control and minimizing the risk of crop damage.

Herbicides Safener Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Herbicides Safener Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on herbicides safener market size, herbicides safener market drivers and trends, herbicides safener market major players, herbicides safener competitors' revenues, herbicides safener market positioning, and herbicides safener market growth across geographies. The herbicides safener market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

