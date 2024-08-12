Jitterbit’s Harmony EDI Solution Wins Gold for New Product of the Year at the 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Jitterbit’s self-managed EDI solution received the sole gold award in the business technology category for technical innovation and comprehensive features that simplify electronic data interchanges, automate business transactions and enable seamless integration with ERP/CRM systems

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced it was awarded the sole Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product of the Year – Business Technology category in the inaugural Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.



Jitterbit’s self-managed EDI solution, Harmony EDI, which simplifies electronic data interchange and automates business transactions, was recognized for its flexibility, comprehensive features and ease of integration with various ERP and CRM systems.

“Harmony EDI transforms the management of electronic data interchanges with a self-service solution that eliminates the complexities of traditional EDI offerings, including rigid standards, high costs, manual processes, extensive setup, slow integration and dependence on specialized knowledge,” said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of product management at Jitterbit. “We’re honored by the Stevie Awards’ recognition as we empower our customers to confidently transform their businesses with our low-code enterprise solutions for automation, integration and application development.”

Fully integrated into Jitterbit’s low-code automation platform, Harmony EDI gives users the freedom and flexibility to fully self-serve and self-manage EDI processes. Data is automatically transferred between trading partners (e.g., Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, and more) and merchants into the merchant’s ERP, CRM, and shipping systems, helping to streamline processes and automate workflows.

Key features of Harmony EDI include:

Capabilities that allow businesses to manage all aspects of their trading partner relationships, with access to more than 1,000 trading partners and 4,000 maps

Enhanced tracking and reporting capabilities that give businesses the visibility they need to identify and address issues quickly

Ability to self-manage trading partners and EDI workflows with ERP and back-end systems, in addition to the ability to easily add or create new trading partners as the business scales

Powers integrations with industry-leading ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle NetSuite, Sage, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and more, further enabling businesses to automate their EDI processes and streamline their workflows between systems and applications

Businesses can easily add applications and systems to their tech stack, create automated workflows between applications and have better visibility of application data across platforms



“We congratulate all of the winners in the inaugural edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevie’s president Maggie Miller.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees.

To view the complete list of 2024 winners, visit: https://stevies-tech.secure-platform.com/site/page/the-awards/2024-stevie-winners#BusinessTech

To learn about Jitterbit’s Harmony EDI: A Self-Managed EDI Solution in the Cloud, visit: https://www.jitterbit.com/solution/harmony-edi/

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

